https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968607Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextSymptoms of a Skurry, plate three from The Leicestershire Hunt by John Dean PaulOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 703 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1757 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadSymptoms of a Skurry, plate three from The Leicestershire Hunt by John Dean PaulMore