"- My God! Madame Bombec, what happened to you? - Don't mention it, my dear, it's horrible. The world is going from bad to worse, I would rather be janitor at the botanical garden! You know that Bézuchet from the fifth floor, the one that always insists that her good-for-nothing daughter who is fat around the hips has become..... I only replied: Ah, well! - And that's the person who… - Of course, even a blind man can see that!,” plate 30 from Types Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin Daumier
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago