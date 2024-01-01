https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968687Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextColinet Departs in Sorrow: Riven Trunk at Right, from The Pastorals of Virgil by William BlakeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 612 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 1530 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadColinet Departs in Sorrow: Riven Trunk at Right, from The Pastorals of Virgil by William BlakeMore