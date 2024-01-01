rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8968687
Colinet Departs in Sorrow: Riven Trunk at Right, from The Pastorals of Virgil by William Blake
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

