https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8969908
The Stoning of Saint Stephen in a Historiated Initial "A" or "C" from a Gradual by Master of Jacques de Besançon
Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago

Public DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

