https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8970251Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom Text“- Hello, neighbour, are you like me? I start to believe we would do well returning to Paris,” plate 1 from La Campagne En Hiver by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMorePublic DomainFree CC0 image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 918 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2294 x 3000 px | 300 dpiFree Download“- Hello, neighbour, are you like me? I start to believe we would do well returning to Paris,” plate 1 from La Campagne En Hiver by Honoré-Victorin DaumierMore