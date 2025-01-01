Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagelan yingink mountainspaperpersonartmountainnaturelandscapeLandscape in the Style of Ancient Masters: after Gao Shangshu, following Dong Yuan (active 937-975) and Ju Ran, and later in the style of Mi Fu (1051_-1107) by Lan YingOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 935 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2337 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar