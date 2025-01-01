Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecalligraphyjapan stampwomanjapanese stampcartoonpaperbookpatternThe Actors Segawa Kikunojo I as Osome and Sodesaki Kikutaro as Hisamatsu in the play "Osome Hisamatsu Shinju," performed at the Nakamura Theater in the sixth month, 1731 by Okumura MasanobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 581 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1453 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar