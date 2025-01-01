Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetokyo revengersroninwoodblocksketch japanese templetokyo nightukiyo-eboatjapan templeThe Night Attack, Part 6: Offering Incense (Youchi roku, shoko ba), from the series "The Revenge of the Loyal Retainers (Chushingura)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 813 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2032 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar