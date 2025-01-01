Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageutagawafashioncartoonplantpatternpersonartjapanese artThe Young Murasaki (Wakamurasaki), from the series "Fifty-four Chapters of the Tale of Genji (Genji monogatari gojuyonjo)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 761 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1903 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar