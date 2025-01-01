Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagesumo woodblock printscartoonpatternpersonartmanbuildingdrawingThe Actor Ichikawa Ebizo (Danjuro V) as Banzui Chobei in the Play Gozen-gakari Sumo Soga, Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater in the Second Month, 1793 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 546 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1366 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar