Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingfencewomanThe Actor Sawamura Sojuro III as the Spirit of the Courtesan Takao in the Play Takao Daimyojin Momiji no Tamagaki, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Seventh Month, 1787 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 552 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1381 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar