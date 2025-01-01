Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonflowersbookpersonartgolddrawingadultThe Actor Arashi Otohachi I as Numataro, the Retainer of Utou Yasukata, in Part Two of the Play Kogane no Hana Gaijin Aramusha (Gold Flowers: The Triumphal Return of Fierce Warriors), Performed at the Nakamura Theater from the First Day of the Eleventh Month, 1766 by Ippitsusai BunchoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 591 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1477 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar