Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagecleaninghokusaikatsushika hokusaicartoonbookpersonartjapanese artCraftsman working on Temple, from The Picture Book of Realistic Paintings of Hokusai (Hokusai shashin gafu) by Katsushika HokusaiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 812 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2031 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar