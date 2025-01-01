Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageutamaro kitagawatwo snakessnake paintedjapan snakejapanese snake printscartoonbookpersonHour of the Snake (Mi no koku), from the series "Twelve Hours in Yoshiwara (Seiro juni toki tsuzuki)" by Kitagawa UtamaroOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 780 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1949 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar