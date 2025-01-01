Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageancient timeswomen warcartoonpatternpersonartwallclothingThe Actors Nakamura Nakazo I as Hata Rokurozaemon Disguised as the Samurai's Manservant (Yakko) Igaguri Hanehei (left), and Nakamura Noshio I as the Lady-in-Waiting Koto no Naishi (right), in the Dance Sequence "Sodegasa Momiji no Tekuda" (Umbrella Sleeves: Coquettish Tricks at Maple Time), from the Fourth Act of the Play Hikitsurete Yagoe Taiheiki (The War Tale Taiheiki: With Din and Clamor of Battle), Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1776 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 820 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2051 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar