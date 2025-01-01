Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebutterflycartoonpaperpersonartnaturerainclothingOno no Komachi Praying for Rain (Amagoi), from the series "The Seven Fashionable Aspects of Komachi (Furyu yatsushi nana Komachi)" by Suzuki HarunobuOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 543 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1357 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar