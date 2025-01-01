Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan shrinedogjapan dogise shrinejapanese villagejapan gateroadjapan villageYokkaichi: The Junction of the Road to Ise Shrine at Hinaga Village (Yokkaichi, Hinagamura oiwake, Sangudo)—No. 44, from the series "Fifty-three Stations of the Tokaido (Tokaido gojusan tsugi)," also known as the Reisho Tokaido by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 745 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1862 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar