Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagejapanese ghostghostly artbuddhacartoonanimalbirdpersonartA Pilgrim Praying through the Night to the Buddha (kannenbutsu) is Startled by a Ghostly Head Lying on the Snow-Covered Ground by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 601 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1503 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar