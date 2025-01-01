Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagejapanesemomijikyotocartoonflowerplanttreebookRed Maple Trees at the Tsuten Bridge (Tsutenkyo no momiji), from the series "Famous Places in Kyoto (Kyoto meisho no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 773 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1932 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar