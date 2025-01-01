Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagewinter paintingjapanese winterhorseanimalplanttreepersonartLingering Snow at Asukayama (Asukayama no bosetsu), from the series "Eight Views in the Environs of Edo (Edo kinko hakkei no uchi)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 769 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 1922 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar