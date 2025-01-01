Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageyellowtorii kiyomasujapanese traditional patternjapanyellow paintingcalligraphycartoonpaperThe Actor Sanjo Kantaro II as Oshichi in the play "Nanakusa Fukki Soga," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the first month, 1718 by Torii Kiyomasu II (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 582 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1454 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar