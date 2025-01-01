Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingwomanadultThe Actor Yamashita Mangiku I as Lady Yuya (Yuya Gozen) (?) in the Play Heike Hyobanki (?), Performed at the Nakamura Theater (?) in the Seventh Month, 1789 (?) by Katsukawa ShunsenOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 602 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1505 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar