The Actor Ichikawa Komazo II as Soga no Juro Sukenari Disguised as a Fox Trapper in the Play Kagami-ga-ike Omokage Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the First Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai Buncho Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago