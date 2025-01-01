Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevictorian dancercartoonpatternpersonartwallclothingdrawingThe Actor Segawa Kikunojo III as a Shirabyoshi Dancer in Musume Dojo-ji in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Fourth Month, 1783 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 612 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1530 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar