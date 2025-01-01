Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartswordclothingdrawingwomanThe Actor Arashi Sangoro II as Asahina Saburo in the Play Iro Maki-e Soga no Sakazuki, Performed at the Morita Theater in the First Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 556 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1390 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar