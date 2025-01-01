Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartclothingdrawingadultpaintingjapaneseThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Hitomaru Disguised as the Geisha Oshun in the Play Edo no Hana Mimasu Soga, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Third Month, 1783 by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 577 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1443 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar