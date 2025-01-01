rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Waterwheel at Onden (Onden no suisha), from the series "Thirty-six Views of Mount Fuji (Fugaku sanjurokkei)" by Katsushika…
Save
Edit Image
katsushika hokusaihokusaijapanese public domain machineondenmachinejapanese woodblockhokusai fujihokusai katsushika fuji