The Actors Nakamura Shichisaburo III (right), and Ichikawa Junzo I (left), in the Play Nue no Mori Ichiyo no Mato, Performed at the Nakamura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Katsukawa Shunsho Original public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago