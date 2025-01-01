Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageancient japanese artjapanese wave patternflowers wallkabukiloverslovers tapestry designmatsumotocartoonThe Actors Matsumoto Koshiro IV and Segawa Kikunojo III as the Lovers Choemon (right) and Ohan (left), in the Elopement Scene "Michiyuki Segawa no Adanami" (An Elopement: Treacherous Waves in the Shallow River), a Dance Interlude from Part Two of the Play Kabuki no Hana Bandai Soga (Flower of Kabuki: The Eternal Soga), Performed at the Ichimura Theater from the Twenty-fifth Day of the Fourth Month, 1781 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 814 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2036 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar