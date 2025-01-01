Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedevil cartoondevilcartoonpatternpersonartdrawingmosquitoThe Actors Otani Hiroji III as Koga Saburo, and Ichimura Uzaemon IX as the Devil of Kogakeyama, the Spirit of Wakasa no Zenji Yasumura, in the Play Kono Hana Yotsugi no Hachi no Ki, Performed at the Ichimura Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1771 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 567 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1417 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar