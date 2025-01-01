Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonbookpatternpersonartclothingdrawingadultThe Actor Segawa Tomisaburo II as Lady Masago (Masago Gozen) (?) in the Play Genji Saiko Kogane no Tachibana (?), Performed at the Ichimura Theater (?) in the Eleventh Month, 1788 (?) by Katsukawa Shunkо̄Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 575 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1437 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar