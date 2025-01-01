Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpersonartwallclothingdrawingadultpaintingThe Actor Iwai Hanshiro IV as Yaegushi no Oroku (?) in the Play Keisei Kogane no Hakarime (?), Performed at the Kawarazaki Theater (?) in the Third Month, 1792 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 559 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1397 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar