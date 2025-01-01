Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageenzokunisada utagawacartoonbookpatternpersonartmanThe actors Ichikawa Enzo as Chobei's Son Nagamatsu (R), Ichikawa Ebizo V as Banzui Chobei (C), and Ichikawa Komazo VI as Hanaregoma Shirobei (L) by Utagawa Kunisada I (Toyokuni III)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 849 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2123 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar