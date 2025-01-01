Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagecoasthiroshigeskypersonseaoceanartjapanese artTanokuchi in Bizen Province (Bizen Tanokuchi), from the series "Wrestling Matches between Mountains and Seas (Sankai mitate zumo)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 812 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2031 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar