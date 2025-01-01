Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagetrain japanadvertisementtrainpaperpersonartbuildingjapanese artThe Hall of Thirty-three Bays at Fukagawa (Fukagawa Sanjusangendo), from the series "One Hundred Famous Views of Edo (Meisho Edo hyakkei)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 831 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2078 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar