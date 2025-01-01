Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagekataoka nizaemoncartoonpatternpersonartmanclothingdrawingThe Actor Kataoka Nizaemon VII as Hayakawa Matabei (?) in the Play Furiwake-gami Aoyagi Soga (?), Performed at the Miyako Theater (?) in the First Month, 1796 (?) by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 562 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1405 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar