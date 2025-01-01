Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagebamboocartoonpersonartdrawingadultpaintingjapaneseThe Actor Yamashita Kinsaku II as Okaya in the Play Yomogi Fuku Noki no Tamamizu, Performed at the Kiri Theater in the Fifth Month, 1795 by Katsukawa Shun'eiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 594 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1486 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar