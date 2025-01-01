Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imageflower japanese paintingjapanese leaves paintingutagawa hiroshigecartoonroseflowerleafplantFukagawa Tomigaoka, section of a sheet from the series "Cutouts of Famous Places in Edo (Harimaze Koto meisho)" by Utagawa HiroshigeOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 552 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1380 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar