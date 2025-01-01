Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagehorse artcartoonpaperhorseanimalpatternpersonartThe Actor Onoe Matsusuke I as Koroku in the play "Furitsumu Hana Nidai Genji," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1765 by Torii Kiyomitsu IOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 546 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1366 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar