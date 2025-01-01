Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagemandrawing of woman with beardcartoonpaperbookpersonartplateNew Entertainment at the Parisian Evening Parties. The spirit of Mr. Hume shaving the beard of Monsieur de St. Potard and undoing the hair of Madame Coffignon, plate 8 from Ces Bons Parisiens by Honoré-Victorin DaumierOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 845 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2112 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar