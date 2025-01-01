Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagelandscape drawingssheeppen drawingblack goatitalianate landscapeitalian landscapeitalian artitalian architecture paintingItalianate Landscape with Man and Two Women Herding Cattle, Goats and SheepOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 888 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2219 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar