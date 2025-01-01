Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagejapan bowjapanese woodblockcartoonpatternpersonartbowclothingThe Actor Nakamura Noshio I as the Goddes Benzaiten of Enoshima in the Play Onno Aruji Hatsuyuki no Sekai, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1773 by Katsukawa ShunshoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 579 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1448 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar