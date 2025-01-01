Edit ImageCropTongSaveSaveEdit Imageclaude monet haystacksclaude monetmonetartvintagedesignillustrationpaintingMonet's haystacks collage element psd. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.MorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2200 x 1572 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2200 x 1572 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar