The Actor Segawa Kikunojo II as Yuki Onna (the Snow Woman) in a dance interlude in scene two of the Joruri "Courtesan's Rouge on a Snow White Face (Oyama Beni Yuki no Sugao)" from the play "Cotton Wadding of Izu Protecting the Matrimonial Chrysanthemums (Myoto-giku Izu no Kisewata)," performed at the Ichimura Theater from the first day of the eleventh month by Katsukawa Shunshō