The Actors Nakamura Tomijuro I as Enju Disguised as the Shirbyoshi Gio (right), and Nakamura Noshio I as Goo Disguised as Hotoke Gozen (left), in the Play Miyako-zome Gio Katsugi, Performed at the Morita Theater in the Eleventh Month, 1770 by Ippitsusai BunchoOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of Chicago