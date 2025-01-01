Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagearcheryjapanese painting dawncartoonbookpersonartclothingdrawingThe First Archery Practice of the New Year (Yumi hajime), from the illustrated book "Colors of the Triple Dawn (Saishiki mitsu no asa)" by Torii KiyonagaOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 806 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 3000 x 2014 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar