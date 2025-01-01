Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagecartoonpatternpersonartclothingdrawingpaintingcraftThe Actors Arashi Koroku I as Makomo no Mae and Ichikawa Uzaemon VIII as Taira no Koremochi in the play "Shusse Momijigari," performed at the Ichimura Theater in the eleventh month, 1747 by Torii Kiyomasu II (Publisher)Original public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 603 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1508 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar