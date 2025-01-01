Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit ImagesamuraicartoonanimalpersonartswordcirclewallHonma no Suketada from the Chronicles of Grand Peace (Honma no Suketada, Taiheiki), from the series "Twenty-four Japanese Paragons of Filial Piety for the Honcho Circle (Honchoren Honcho nijushiko)" by Yashima GakuteiOriginal public domain image from Art Institute of ChicagoMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1088 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2721 x 3000 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosTemplatesSimilar