Edit ImageCroppimmugidesu5SaveSaveEdit Imagewardrobevintage furnitureclosetold cupboardinterior pngwardrobe pngalmogefurniture illustration vintagePainted wardrobe png on transparent background, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PNGLow Resolution 533 x 800 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2252 x 3379 pxView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar