Edit ImageCroppimmugidesuSaveSaveEdit ImageanimalartwatercolorelephantvintagedesignillustrationdrawingVintage elephant, animal collage element by Charles Moss psd, remixed by rawpixelMorePremium imageOriginal ArtInfoOriginal artwork digitally enhanced by rawpixel.PSDJPEGPSD 2738 x 2191 px | 300 dpiLow Resolution 1200 x 960 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 2738 x 2191 px | 300 dpiView personal and business licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumFree design resources and creative tools0Free foreverJoin FreeShareVideosTemplatesSimilar